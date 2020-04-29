Anil Kapoor & Sridevi to Dev Anand: Photographer Steve McCurry shares classic Bollywood snaps from the '90s

World renowned photographer Steve McCurry shared five snapshots of yesteryear actors. While four photos are from the film sets in the '90s, the fifth picture is a portrait of Amitabh Bachchan from 2010.

World renowned photographer Steve McCurry took his fans, followers and lovers of Bollywood down memory lane as he shares some of his photos on social media. The photos are rare gems amid a pool of throwback photos that seems to have popped up since the lockdown came into effect. McCurry shared five snapshots of yesteryear actors. While four photos are from the film sets in the '90s, the fifth picture is a portrait of Amitabh Bachchan from 2010.

McCurry's photos were accompanied with detailed description. The first photo was that of Anil Kapoor and the late clicked in between a shot. "The late, great Sridevi checks her makeup before a scene with Anil Kapoor on film location in #Mumbai, #India, 1993," the caption read. Anil Kapoor took to Twitter to recall the moment and wrote, "Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist."

Check out the photos clicked by Steve McCurry below:

Check out Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's photo below:

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

The other pictures showed Dev Anand giving direction for a fight scene, a group of men working on a hand-painted movie poster, Juhi Chawla and prepping for a scene and Big B's portrait. The photos are sure to take you on a nostalgic trip if you have grown up watching films from the '90s.

