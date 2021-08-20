Anil Kapoor & Sunita's family pic from Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani's wedding album is a blockbuster moment

After a long wait, a picture-perfect family moment, worthy of being dubbed as 'blockbuster' from Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding has been shared by Sunita Kapoor on social media. Featuring Anil Kapoor with Sunita, kids and Anand Ahuja along with Harsh Varrdhan and the Boolani's, the photo was complete with the newlyweds Rhea and Karan posing with them. Sunita Kapoor penned a lovely note for Rhea and Karan as she shared the photo on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunita shared a photo of the newlyweds Rhea and Karan and then went onto wrote, "14.08.2021.. To my princess ..and my son Karan.. Love is just a word , until someone comes along and gives it meaning.. I wish you both never stop being amazed by each other , and never stop falling in love with each other.. May your life and home be always filled with happiness.Love you both." In the second photo, we also got a glimpse of Karan's sister Karishma Boolani, and his parents.

Take a look:

As soon as Sunita shared the photo, several comments began to drop. Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karishma Boolani were the ones who dropped heart emoticons in the comments. Newlywed Rhea wrote, "Love you mommy." Anand Ahuja was also in awe of the family photo. The wedding was an intimate affair where close members of the Kapoor and Boolani family were present. Rhea and Karan's wedding took place at Anil's house in Juhu on August 14. Later, a party was held at Anil's house on Monday for all close family friends.

Now, over the past few days, Rhea, Sonam, Anand, , Shanaya Kapoor and other family members have been sharing photos from the wedding and after-party on social media. After Rhea and Karan's wedding, the Kapoor family also attended Antara Marwah's baby shower and photos from the same also went viral on social media.

