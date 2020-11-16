Anil Kapoor is ‘super excited’ for Neetu Kapoor’s return to films: You’ll take the screen by storm again

Anil Kapoor, who will be seen with Neetu Kapoor in the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is super happy to be a part of the film with the senior actor.

Gorgeous is all set to create magic on the silver screen once again with the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The senior actress, who was last seen in the 2013 flick Besharam is returning to films after a gap of 7 years. As the film went on floors today, the Amar Akbar Anthony star expressed her nervousness as she gets ready for the first day of the shoot. On the first day of the shoot, Neetu not just thanked her kids and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for encouraging her to take on the role, she also remembered her late husband .

Interestingly, Neetu’s co-actor Anil Kapoor is ‘super excited’ to be the part of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with the senior star. Taking to his Twitter handle, the 63-year-old actor shared a stunning picture of Neetu with her pet dog and said he is happy to have “Mrs. James” back on the set. He tweeted, “So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again! I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you!.” The actress shared Anil’s post on her Instagram story and replied writing, “Thank you @anilkapoor. Looking forward to this amazing journey together.”

Check out Anil Kapoor’s tweet:

So happy to have you back on set Mrs. James! We all are here for you and have full faith that you’ll take the screen by storm again!

I’m super excited to be a part of the #JugJuggJeeyo journey with you! pic.twitter.com/tnXzKes2mu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2020

On a related note, while expressing her excitement to be back on the set after so many years, Neetu shared a behind-the-scenes photo as she began to get ready for the first day of the shoot. In the click, she can be seen sitting on a chair as she gets her makeup done by an artist. She captioned the picture as, “Back on set after so many years. To new beginnings and the magic of the movies. I feel YOUR love and presence. From mom, to Kapoor Sahab, to Ranbir always being with me .. now I find myself all by myself, feeling a little scared, but I know you are always with me #JugJuggJeeyo #RnR.”

Read Also: Neetu Kapoor is back to 'magic of the movies' as she remembers Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir & Riddhima ahead of shoot

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×