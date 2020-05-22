Anil Kapoor sweats it out in the gym after committing a crime on his wedding anniversary; WATCH

Taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself working out in his home gym as he revealed that he ate one too many cakes on his anniversary.

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary and looks like the anniversary celebration was a blast. The couple were showered with a whole lot of love from their kids on social media. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to share with his fans and followers that he indeed committed a crime on his anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself working out in his home gym as he revealed that he ate one too cakes on his anniversary. In the video, Anil can be seen pushing himself hard on his exercise cycle.

He captioned the video, "I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes...now I must do the time and burn off those calories!" Well, given the actor's love for fitness, we are not surprised with his dedication to lose the extra few calories. Check out the video below:

I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes ...

now I must do the time and burn off those calories! pic.twitter.com/5YsCP8bnnp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

Rhea and shared an adorable photo of their parents and wished them all the happiness. Anil Kapoor, too, had penned a heartfelt note for his wife Sunita. He wrote, "Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me....it was now or never for us and I’m so glad we took the leap that day and started our lives together... many people prophesied that marrying so early would be disastrous for my career, but all I knew was that I did not want to waste another day without her and wanted her by my side through it all... for us it was never career or love.. it was always love AND career... I won’t say in the end we lived happily ever after...because it is not even close to the end of our love story... we still have a lot of love to share together, forever.... Happy Anniversary to the love of my life, my wife Sunita... @kapoor.sunita."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×