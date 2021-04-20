Anil Kapoor takes second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges fans to stay indoors and safe during pandemic

Anil Kapoor has shared a pic of himself on Instagram as he got the second dose of coronavirus vaccine

Anil Kapoor has been termed as one of the most healthy actors in Bollywood. The senior actor is often dishing out major fitness goals and often promotes a healthy way of lifestyle. And while COVID 19 pandemic is taking a toll on the normal life, the Mubarakan actor is often seen urging fans about taking all the necessary precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay. In fact, while it hasn’t been long when Anil had taken the first jab of COVID 19 vaccine, the senior actor has now taken his second dose of coronavirus vaccination.

Anil shared the news on social media wherein he was seen taking the second jibe of the coronavirus vaccine. The picture featured the Welcome actor sitting on a couch and was dressed in black t-shirt and had his mask on. He was seen showing the thumbs up sign as he posed for the camera while getting his vaccine. In the caption, Anil urged everyone to stay indoors and stay safe during the pandemic. He wrote, “Done With The Second Dose #stayhomestaysafe #vaccinated.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil will be next seen in Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with , and Kiara Advani in the lead. Apart from this, he has also been roped in to play a key role in ’s upcoming period drama Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , , Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

