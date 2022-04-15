Anil Kapoor thanks Delhi police for solving robbery case at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hit the headlines as a major theft took place at their Delhi residence. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore were stolen. Reportedly, the Saawariya actress’ mother-in-law lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station. The senior officials of the Delhi Police immediately took the matter into their hands and formed a team for investigation.

As per the reports, the police recently arrested a nurse working at Sonam's residence along with her husband. A senior police officer told ANI, "The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old."

Anil Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to Delhi Police and said, "Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi."

