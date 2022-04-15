Anil Kapoor thanks Delhi police for solving robbery case at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence
Recently, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hit the headlines as a major theft took place at their Delhi residence. Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore were stolen. Reportedly, the Saawariya actress’ mother-in-law lodged a complaint at the Tughlaq Road police station. The senior officials of the Delhi Police immediately took the matter into their hands and formed a team for investigation.
As per the reports, the police recently arrested a nurse working at Sonam's residence along with her husband. A senior police officer told ANI, "The Delhi Police Crime Branch along with a team of the Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday night. They apprehended Wilson and her husband, both 31 years old."
Anil Kapoor took to her Twitter handle and gave a shoutout to Delhi Police and said, "Shoutout to @DelhiPolice for their diligence and hard work at solving crimes in the city. Grateful for their service in solving the robbery case at Ahuja home so promptly under the leadership & guidance of @CPDelhi."
Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are currently in Mumbai. The couple is expecting their first baby this year. The duo recently made an official announcement by releasing adorable pictures from their photoshoot. They wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."
