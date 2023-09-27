Anil Kapoor thanks Rhea Kapoor for fulfilling his international dream with Thank You For Coming

In a heartfelt post, Anil Kapoor expressed gratitude to his daughter Rhea Kapoor for fulfilling his international dream with Thank You For Coming.

Anil Kapoor is preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Thank You For Coming. He is producing this comedy film in collaboration with his daughter Rhea Kapoor. The movie, directed by his son-in-law Karan Boolani, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023. Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt post, reflecting on his journey as a producer in the film industry, and expressed his gratitude to his daughter Rhea for helping him realize his international dream.

Anil Kapoor shares heartfelt post describing his journey as producer and expressing gratitude to Rhea Kapoor

On Wednesday, September 27, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and shared some throwback monochrome pictures from his previous movies and shared, “I've had a long and eventful journey in this industry and I've tread many paths as an actor and a producer. Very early on, I was exposed to the life of a producer as I saw my father live it. It's trials, tribulations and upheavals became a part of our DNA as Boney and I embarked on first production journeys. We rolled up our sleeves and did everything we were required to do, from fetching coffee, driving stars, juggling dates to not paying ourselves! With Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din and Mr. India, we had quietly but surely established ourselves as producers to be reckoned with. But it wasn't until Anupam suggested that I listen to Feroz Abbas Khan’s “Gandhi My Father” that I truly dared to dream big. I dreamed of Gandhiji's personal story being acknowledged and applauded on global stages, and even though it won several awards nationality, it couldn't make a mark internationally.”

He mentioned how his daughter Rhea Kapoor helped him fulfil his dream. He said, “But no dream remains unfulfilled if there is vision and passion to drive it. Thanks to my daughter @rheakapoor and my son @karanboolani, I am now living that dream through the incredible reception and appreciation of #ThankYouForComing at #TIFF. We at AKFC have proudly produced some very memorable films, but #ThankYouForComing is a milestone that we will never stop celebrating. So here's to all the creators out there - persist and have faith... And #ThankYouForComing!

He added, “I call upon @anupampkher @madhuridixitnene @shekharkapur @sandeipm to share their stories!”

