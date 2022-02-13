Anil Kapoor throws a challenge, asks fans to spot him in his old school days PIC

Anil Kapoor is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. He is one of the most active actors on his social handle. The actor always shares old pictures on his Instagram handle. Some days he even shares old pictures of his daughters—Sonam and Rhea. Well, the actor will be soon with Neetu Kapoor in Jug Jug Jiyo movie and the shooting has also been completed. Today, the actor took a trip down a memory lane and dropped an old school picture. He even asked fans to spot him in it.

As soon as he dropped the picture with the caption, “Spot me if you can! #1ststandard #throwbackmemories #schooldays”, fans started commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Sab bache ek jaise dikh rhe hai sir.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section. The actor starrer Malang has also completed two years and he had said, "The Malang set was beaming with infectious, young energy and you could see the same on the screen." The film also stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Apart from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, he is also part of Animal co starring Ranbir Kapoor and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at the post here:

Talking about Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The drama is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 24, 2022. It marks the return of Raj Mehta to the direction after the 2019 comic caper Good Newwz.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Producers refuse to take digital route for Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Here’s why