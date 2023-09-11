Anil Kapoor to join Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill at TIFF 2023 for world premiere of Thank You For Coming

Yet another female-led film, Thank You For Coming is on the way. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani in Bollywood. The team has been sharing regular updates with the fans and followers. The film poster and trailer have also been well received by the audience. Now, ahead of the film's release, taking a big leap it has come to light that Anil Kapoor will be attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Anil Kapoor to attend the world premiere of Thank You For Coming at TIFF

It has come to light that veteran actor and producer Anil Kapoor is confirmed to attend the 46th glamorous World Gala Premiere at the distinguished and luxurious Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto. In an official statement shared, Anil Kapoor was quoted saying, “You know, I’ve been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I traveled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI in London to Cannes and everything in between. The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul, and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of its showcase on such a hallowed platform!”

Anil Kapoor will be gracing the occasion along with his Thank You For Coming co-stars, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Director Karan Boolani will also attend the prestigious event.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, helmed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that Karan Kundrra will be a part of Thank You For Coming. A source close to production told us, “Karan Kundrra is playing a cameo in the film. Karan has already shot for his part in the film. He finished the shooting of his part in September. He has an interesting guest appearance role in the project. The film will be ready for release in the next couple of months. An official announcement about the title and star cast will be made soon. The shooting is completed.”