Anil Kapoor turns 'biggest cheerleader' for daughter Sonam Kapoor after her speech at King Charles’ coronation

King Charles III’s Coronation Concert was held on May 7th, 2023, at Windsor Castle, and it brought together global icons under one roof for the celebration of the historic occasion. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was among those who performed at the Coronation Concert, and she delivered a spoken work performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. Sonam looked absolutely stunning in a Bardot gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. Now, Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor has shared how proud he is that his daughter represented India on a global stage.

Anil Kapoor’s post for Sonam Kapoor after her speech at King Charles’ Coronation

Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to drop a series of pictures of Sonam Kapoor’s look for the Coronation Concert. In his caption, Anil Kapoor wrote that Sonam has always done things differently and that it makes him really happy when the actress gets recognized and celebrated for it. He wrote, “It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity.”

Anil Kapoor further added that he couldn’t be more proud of Sonam Kapoor for ‘being the face and voice of this generation.” Anil Kapoor’s heartfelt note for his daughter left fans in awe. Sonam Kapoor commented, “Love you so much! My biggest cheerleader,” while Sonam’s hubby Anand Ahuja wrote, “Wowwww. So lovely said! @anilskapoor.” Check out the post below.

Not just Anil Kapoor, but Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor, and other family members also cheered for Sonam Kapoor on social media. Sharing a video of Sonam’s performance, her mom Sunita Kapoor wrote, “So proud! Such an honour!" Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others also dropped heart emojis and applauded Sonam.

