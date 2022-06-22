Anil Kapoor turns down offer from 'biggest franchise in the world'; Reveals reasons behind his decision

Anil Kapoor is gearing up for his next film JugJugg Jeeyo to hit the theatres this weekend. As the actor is experimenting with his work by making offbeat choices, he recently revealed that he turned down a major global movie franchise offer. Speaking to Anupama Chopra's Film Companion, Anil revealed that he was offered a role but he decided to not take it up due to a few reasons.

Speaking on the show, Anil revealed, "The biggest franchise in the world, I can't name it, has been offered to me; but it had just two days of work. So, I read the scene. Ek toh mere ko scene samajh mein nahi aya kya tha. (I did not understand what was happening in the scene). Then the director of that franchise called me up, and said that 'I want you to do it'. The entire foreign set of friends of mine said that 'if you can have this film in your resume, then that's enough'."

However, Anil was not completely satisfied with the idea and revealed the reasons behind his decision. "I said (to his friends) I am not going to do it. Ek toh mere ko scene hi samajh nahi aaya (I did not understand the scene narrated to me), and then if I go wrong that day, I will be exposed all over the planet,” Anil added.

What global movie franchise do you think Anil Kapoor is referring to? Could it be James Bond, Marvel or the Batman? Let us know your guesses in the comments below.

Earlier in June, he elaborated on not taking up Hollywood projects anymore, in an interview with Variety. The veteran said, "There are shows, films, which are pitched to me. Sometimes things don’t work out, because of various reasons. It might be the role. It might be the script, it might be the timing when they approached me. And sometimes it might be situations where I feel as if it is not worth my time to go there for this kind of film, or this kind of role."

After JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil also has Malang 2 and reportedly Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

