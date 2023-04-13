Anil Kapoor walks down memory lane as he remembers Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary: 'I wish we had..'

Anil Kapoor, who is currently prepping for Fighter, has shared a heartwarming post for his dear friend Satish Kaushik. The veteran actor passed away in March after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. His sudden demise shocked the entire fraternity including Anil and Anupam Kher. Today, on his birth anniversary, Anil took to social media and paid a beautiful tribute to the late actor.

Anil Kapoor remembers Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary with a special post

The Mr India actor shared a video that featured clips of their movies together. From Mr India, Ram Lakhan, and Fanney Khan to their last film Thar, the short clips from their movies summed up their friendship. He even penned a heartfelt note as he remembered his old friend Satish. His post read, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, fans and his friends were seen reacting to it. Gajraj Rao commented, "Beautiful tribute Sir." Vasan Bala dropped a red heart emoji. A fan commented, " loved this tribute…… true friendship never dies……. A true friend remains alive in our heart n memories forever." Another fan wrote, "U made us cry … what a beautiful tribute to a friend. this video shows that our family is given by God but our friends that we choose are no less thn family."

Earlier today, Anupam Kher also posted a video while remembering Satish Kaushik. In his note, he said that he would celebrate his special day with his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika. His post read, "My dear friend Satish Kaushik! Wish you a very happy birthday! Today on Baisakhi you would have turned 67. But for 48 years of your life I had the privilege of celebrating your birthday. So I have decided that this evening we will try to celebrate your birthday in a grand way! The seat with Shashi and Vanshika will be vacant. Come my friend and watch us celebrate #SatishKaushikNight with #Music #Love and #Laughter ! #Friend."