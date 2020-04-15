Anil Kapoor as Walter White, Ishaan as Jesse: Actors who could look perfect if Breaking Bad was made in India

We decided to list down actors who could play Breaking Bad's Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Hank Schrader, Gus Fring and Skyler White. Check out it below.

It has been 12 years since Breaking Bad first hit the screen, but the show continues to enjoy a fan following like no other. Even today the actors cause a stir online with their appearances and often send fans into a tizzy. Starring the talented Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn and Dean Norris among others, Breaking Bad ran for a total of five seasons. The show revolves around the life of Walter White -- a chemistry teacher who starts cooking meth in order to repay his medical debts.

So far, a story like Breaking Bad has not yet been seen on the Indian screens. And while we would love for it to remain untouched, we cannot help but wonder who would be cast in the lead roles if the series was ever officially adapted in Hindi. So today, we decided to list down actors who could play Breaking Bad's Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, Hank Schrader, Gus Fring and Skyler White.

Anil Kapoor as Walter White

Anil Kapoor has a history of impressive filmography. If he ever stepped into the shoes of Walter White, he could play a chemistry teacher and meth cook rather effortlessly. From being the mellow family guy who lets others shine to a meth cook building a multi-million dollars drug business, we believe Anil Kapoor could be the perfect choice even with a completely shaved head.

Ishaan Khatter as Jesse Pinkman

Ishaan maybe only a few films old, but the actor proved his acting mettle in his debut film Beyond The Clouds. Spunky, impulsive, laid back and a drug addict, Ishaan will live and breathe various layers of Jesse Pinkman's characters and do justice to the role. Thanks to his and Anil Kapoor's TV commercials, the duo seem to be the perfect cooks for the job.

Pankaj Tripathi as Hank Schrader

For the unversed, Hank Schrader played Walter White's brother-in-law in the series who was part of the DEA. A rather boastful cop but a loving family guy at heart, Pankaj Tripathi as Hank would fit like a glove. While there are no second doubts about Tripathi's impeccable acting skills, it will be interesting to see him share screen space with Anil Kapoor and bust a few drug lords while at it.

Naseeruddin Shah as Gus Fring

The ultimate straight faced drug lord Gus Fring can only be done full justice by veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah. With a rare smile evoking fear and terror at the same time, Naseeruddin would be the perfect addition to the Indian cast of Breaking Bad.

Sushmita Sen as Skyler White

The boss of the house who keeps the family together, is decisive and does what she thinks is best for her family, Skyler White as Walter White's wife in the series is a strong character. Sushmita Sen as Skyler could ease into her role and it would result in an impressive performance. Anil Kapoor and Sushmita may not be ideal to imagine as an onscreen couple but so were Skyler and Walter -- starkly different from each other.

Who else do you think could be the perfect fit if Breaking Bad was ever to be adapted in Hindi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

