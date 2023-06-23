Anil Kapoor wants fans to support his ‘special’ Animal avatar as he celebrates 40 years in Bollywood

Anil Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The actor has completed 40 years in the industry today. Hard to believe isn’t it? Well, he is surely aging like a fine wine, and be it his looks or his fitness levels, everything seems to be giving the young actors a run for their money. Today, Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a memory of his happiness for being accepted and loved by the audience for the past 40 years. He also thanked his co-stars from this first film, his father and elder brother.

Anil Kapoor shares a long note on completing 40 years in Bollywood

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil Kapoor shared a clip from his first film Woh 7 Din and wrote a long note wherein he mentioned that today he completes 40 years of being an actor and entertainer. He also mentioned that these 4 decades flew away in the blink of an eye. Further, he acknowledged several people who have been with him on his journey. He wrote, “I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din… I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer. Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager Part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done.”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor has a couple of exciting projects in the kitty. He will be seen in an action-packed avatar in Animal. This film will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. Apart from this, he has Sidharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

