Anil Kapoor watches Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway with Madhuri Dixit; Calls it Rani Mukerji’s 'finest performance'

Anil Kapoor, who is leaving no stone unturned to prep for his next film, Fighter, was seen enjoying Rani Mukerji's power-packed performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway last night. A while ago, Anil took to social media and shared pictures with Rani, Madhuri Dixit and his wife Sunita Kapoor from the screening. In his post, Anil was seen lauding Rani and called it her 'finest performance'.

Anil Kapoor praises Rani Mukerji for her work in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

The veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped three pictures. One of the pictures featured his wife Sunita. Anil, Madhuri and Rani were seen twinning in black. The trio was seen flashing their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the camera. Along with the picture, Anil was seen praising Rani and the entire team for doing a 'great job.

His post read, "Watching #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway last night was a humbling experience...This is easily one of Rani’s finest performances, and that's saying something! The story itself is beautiful and poignant, but Rani’s performance has made it superlative! I hope Rani sweeps all the awards for this pitch perfect performance..Such a great job by the entire crew and cast of the film. Kudos!" Have a look:

After Anil Kapoor shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Super." Another fan commented, "Very nice." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Earlier, Rani reacted to her film's success while speaking to Pinkvilla. She said, "I feel extremely happy because as I told you that box office validation is always very important for an actor like me. So it feels good that people are going to the cinemas and they're still continuing to go. So that makes me really really happy because when a film has a good word of mouth, you actually know that people are liking your film and recommending your film to their friends and their family. So yeah, it's absolutely amazing."

Work front

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

