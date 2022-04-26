Anil Kapoor: We are 'super excited' about Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy, she'd be a passionate mother

Sonam Kapoor surprised everyone when she announced her pregnancy last month on the 21st of March. The actress and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child this autumn. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise and a wave of joy to her fans, well-wishers and family members. Speaking of which, her father and actor Anil Kapoor recently talked to a news agency and shared his excitement for the same. He mentioned that he thinks Sonam would make a ‘passionate’ mom.

Anil Kapoor and his son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor are currently promoting their upcoming film Thar. In an interview with India Today.in, the veteran actor was asked about his feelings about becoming a grandfather. He said that they are very happy and praying that the child is healthy, as they eagerly wait for D-Day. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor articulated that it’s difficult to put their feelings into words. However, they are ‘super happy and excited’.

Anil Kapoor further talked about Sonam's work-life balance after motherhood. “All of them have always worked all their lives. My wife has always worked in America. Sonam’s maasi is one of the best interior decorators, and even my mother-in-law used to work a lot. Sonam also loves working and she is a very passionate actress, a passionate wife and daughter, and would be a passionate mother, too. Whatever she does, she does it with a lot of heart. She’s all heart, everybody knows that. She’s very generous, very giving,” said Anil.

