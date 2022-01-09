Anil Kapoor wishes birthday girl Farah Khan with this UNSEEN PIC; Says ‘Our friendship will never change’

Farah Khan is now a famous director, but she is will always be one of Bollywood’s most popular choreographers. Her signature moves have become quite a hit for admirers off-screen too. To note, she has choreographed over 100 songs and has 6 Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography to her credit. Today is her birthday and many celebrities have also wished her. Anil Kapoor also took to his social handle and shared an unseen picture with her. The choreographer is looking unrecognizable.

Anil writes, “Happy Birthday @farahkhankunder! Some things never change and our friendship is definitely one of them! So glad to have you in my life! Here’s to always killing it on and off the screen! Love you Papaji.” He shared two pictures in which he is showing the young Farah and now. On Anil’s birthday also, Farah had shared an unseen photo and had written, “Loving this man since 1992.. everyone talks of how young he looks but only a few know the reason.. his zest for life, his passion for his work n his middle class upbringing that keeps him grounded.. papaji tussi great ho.. Happy birthday @anilskapoor love u papaji.. my morning bitch fest partner.”

To note, Farah has directed two films Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na. Both films worked well at the box office.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen with Neetu Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Shooting has been completed and fans are waiting for the trailer.

