Anil Kapoor wishes fans on World Yoga Day; JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan asks 'Are you an alien?'

Anil Kapoor is one of the most successful Hindi film stars. He has massively contributed to the industry with versatile performances throughout his time. He entertained his fans with movies Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Bulandi, Rishtey, No Entry, Welcome, Slumdog Millionaire, Race, Malang, and many more. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film is scheduled to release on June 24, 2022.

Today, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared new pictures on his social media handle to wish his fans. Anil captioned it: "Celebrating World Yoga Day! For a happy & healthy mind & body everyone should do some form of yoga everyday! This is my advice so you can also #jugjuggjeeyo." Reacting to the photos, Varun dropped a comment and wrote: "Sir are u an alien please be honest how can u be 65 my god this man #inspirational."

Check out Anil Kapoor's post:

Anil's JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The comedy-drama film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Thar, which also featured his son-actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. Apart from this, Anil will also star in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Promotions: Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor shake a leg on her classic hit song 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'