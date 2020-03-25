Anil Kapoor wishes his 'wonder woman' Sunita Kapoor on her birthday; Says ‘I’m so glad you are here & with me’

After Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor shares an adorable wish for wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. Check it out:

Coronavirus has created an outrage among all the citizens of the world. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country will be under a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, , , , and others have been requesting fans to stay indoors and follow social distancing. Recently, Anil Kapoor had shared a video where the actor is working out at home and making the most use of this quarantine period.

Today, on the occasion of his wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday, Anil Kapoor has shared an adorable post with a cute picture. In the picture shared, we can see Anil holding Sunita adorably and is resting his head on her and is all smiles while striking for a perfect pose. Wishing his wife on her birthday, Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me everyday!! I love you #SunitaKapoor!! Always and forever!"

(Also Read: Sonam Kapoor sends birthday wishes to mom Sunita amid quarantine period hoping to see her soon)

Even daughter Sonam Kapoor has been fishing her mom Sunita Kapoor with some adorable throwback and childhood photos on her social media account. While Sonam is in quarantine at home in Delhi with hubby Anand Ahuja, the actress is missing her mom, dad and sister Rhea Kapoor.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:

Happy Birthday to the wonder woman of my life who I have been happily leaning on since forever! Trust me your birthday is more special to me than it’s to you because I’m so glad you are here and with me everyday!! I love you #SunitaKapoor!! Always and forever! pic.twitter.com/0xh5mhQ1DA — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. The movie showed decent collections at the box office and was released in the month of February.

