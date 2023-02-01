Anil Kapoor wishes Jackie Shroff happy birthday; TB pic will make you crave a reunion of OG Ram Lakhan

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are two of the most loved actors in Bollywood. These two have been in the industry for more than three decades now and have been winning the hearts of their fans since then. They were the Ram Lakhan of Bollywood and fans loved their on-screen bromance. Well, we do not know if we will get to see them again on the silver screen or not but today on Jackie’s birthday, Anil shared a throwback picture from the sets of their film and we are absolutely loving this duo. Anil Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Jackie Shroff

Taking to his Instagram stories Anil Kapoor shared a picture of him and Jackie Shroff. In the picture both the actors look very handsome and it appears to be from the sets of one of their films. Anil can be seen wearing blue coloured denim which he has paired with a purple and white checks shirt and a denim sleeveless jacket with pockets. Jackie on the other hand looks dapper in all-black attire. He is wearing a black shirt with black pants. Sharing this picture Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday to a gem of a person, one of my favourite co-stars, brother & friend! @apnabhidu!!! Check out Anil Kapoor’s post:

Anil Kapoor’s work front Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. His upcoming films include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Anil will also be seen along with Aditya Roy Kapur in the show The Night Manager.

ALSO READ: Proof that Tiger Shroff is the spitting image of dad Jackie Shroff; 5 childhood PICS of the action star