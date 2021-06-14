Anil Kapoor wishes Kirron Kher on her birthday with a lovely message; Says 'You’re simply the best'

Kirron Kher celebrates her birthday today, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor extended their sweet birthday wishes to the actress.

Kirron Kher turned 69 today and everyone is wishing the actress inspiring and encouraging birthday wishes amidst her battle with cancer. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter and shared a great birthday wish for the actor-turned-politician. The Mr. India actor shared two pictures with Kirron and wrote, “Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp”. Anil’s birthday post grabbed the attention of Anupam Kher who replied to the comment, “What a beautiful pic!”

In one of the pictures, Anil and Kirron can be seen enjoying on a reality show whereas another picture seems to be from a get-together. Meanwhile, Kirron Kher’s husband Anupam Kher took to his Instagram and shared some unseen pictures of Kirron with Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper. Sharing the pictures Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher’s birthday wishes:

Earlier this year, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Anupam Kher tweeted the news about Kirron Kher’s health. Recently, after her diagnosis, Kirron made an appearance in her son, Sikander Kher’s Instagram video. In the video, the actress seemed fine but a little weak.

