Anil Kapoor wishes Madhuri Dixit on her birthday with lovely PICS: Looking forward to being on set with you

On the occasion of Madhuri Dixit's 54th birthday, wishes have been pouring in for the dancing diva. Now, Anil Kapoor has also shared a sweet note for his Total Dhamaal co-star and sent her love on her special day.

One of the leading female stars in Bollywood, has turned a year older today. The gorgeous star of films like Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Tezaab, Kalank and many more is getting a lot of love from her fans, friends and family members on her special day. Joining everyone in wishing Madhuri on her birthday, Anil Kapoor also shared a heartfelt wish on social media for his Total Dhamaal co-star. Not just this, he even shared stunning throwback photos of Madhuri along with his note.

Taking to his social media handle, Anil revealed that for an actor being on the sets makes them happy and it is even more special if one is working with friends. Calling Madhuri a friend, Anil went ahead and penned a sweet wish for her on her birthday. Sharing his wish, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again! Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!"

Take a look at Anil's wish for Madhuri:

Happy Birthday, @MadhuriDixit ! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again!

Wishing you all the health & happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/IE0qe9kRSO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 15, 2021

Along with his note, Anil shared two photos. In one of the photos, we can see Anil and Madhuri dancing in a candid click. In the other photo, the gorgeous actress is seen clad in pretty ethnic look. Anil and Madhuri have been a part of several films in their long-spanning careers. Their last film together was the 2019 release, Total Dhamaal with , Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Meanwhile, fans of the gorgeous star have been pouring in wishes for her on social media. On Twitter, her fans have been trending 'Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit' as they send love to her in the form of sweet wishes. On the work front, Madhuri is judging the new season of Dance Deewane.

