Anil Kapoor wishes mom Nirmal on her birthday; Drops family PIC with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mettle as an actor over the years and has been a part of showbiz for the past 39 years and has acted in films including Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many others. Anil, who is an active social media user took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt birthday post for his mother Nirmal Kapoor.

The actor shared a family photo featuring 4 generations on mom Nirmal’s birthday, including Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. He captioned the photos: "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay." Meanwhile, the family photo is from Vayu's naming ceremony which took place recently.