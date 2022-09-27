Anil Kapoor wishes mom Nirmal on her birthday; Drops family PIC with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja and Vayu
Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt wish for his mother Nirmal Kapoor on her birthday today.
Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He has proved his mettle as an actor over the years and has been a part of showbiz for the past 39 years and has acted in films including Ram Lakhan, Judaai, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Welcome, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many others. Anil, who is an active social media user took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a heartfelt birthday post for his mother Nirmal Kapoor.
The actor shared a family photo featuring 4 generations on mom Nirmal’s birthday, including Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. He captioned the photos: "The wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother & now great grandmother celebrates her 88th birthday today! There’s no one like you! Happy Birthday Mom! @nirmalkapoorbombay." Meanwhile, the family photo is from Vayu's naming ceremony which took place recently.
Sonam Kapoor also share a precious picture of her son Vayu with her grandmother Nirmal Kapoor who turned a year older on Tuesday. The Neerja actress also shared a throwback picture from her childhood days with Nirmal and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dadi love you@nirmalkapoorbombay.”
Check out Anil Kapoor's birthday wish for Nirmala Kapoor:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the family drama film, JugJugg Jeeyo, where he was paired opposite Neetu Kapoor. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead alongside Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The Taal actor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles among others.
Next, the actor also has Fighter which with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, and No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan. Whereas Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.
