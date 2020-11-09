Anil Kapoor wishes son Harshvarrdhan on his birthday: You’ve always forged your own path in this world

Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor is celebrating his 30th birthday today. To make his day more special, Anil penned a sweet birthday note for him.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to wish his son, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on his birthday. The Mirzya actor is celebrating his 30th birthday today. Harshvarrdhan is currently in Dubai along with his elder sister and her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam took to her Instagram story to share a few glimpses of their vacation. Now, Anil has penned a sweet note for his son. In his post, he has mentioned that Harshvarrdhan is more than a son to him.

Anil referred to son as a ‘friend’, ‘confidant’ and his ‘go to person’. Earlier, the veteran actor has talked several times about his bond with his son. Taking to his social media handle, the Taal actor has shared a few stunning pictures of Harshvarrdhan and wrote, “Happy Birthday @HarshKapoor_!! You’re my friend, confidant, and my go-to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always.”

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s birthday wish for his son Harshvarrdhan here:

Anil Kapoor is a doting father to his three wonderful children Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. However, the senior actor still looks young as he works hard to remain fit at this age.

On the other hand, Harshvarrdhan has worked in two films so far. In 2016, Harshvarrdhan made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya and was also seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018.

