Anil Kapoor wishes speedy recovery to Amitabh Bachchan as he shares an unseen video of Big B performing live

Anil Kapoor took to social media to share an unseen video with Amitabh Bachchan to wish him speedy recovery; Take a look

The entire nation came to a standstill when Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to announce that he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Soon after, Bollywood stars and fans took to social media to wish speedy recovery to Big B and family. Amid a host of wishes, Anil Kapoor too wished speedy recovery to Amitabh as he shared a throwback video of Mr. Bachchan wherein the two are dancing live at an event and alongside the video, he wrote, “I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @SrBachchan ! That love and energy is unmatchable! Praying for your speedy recovery & waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon!”

In the said video, Big B and Anil Kapoor are seen singing the songs Bachke Rehna Re Baba and My Name Is Lakhan and in the video, we can see Big B opening his jacket like true hero and throwing it in the crowd. While Bachke Rehna Re Baba featured in Amitabh's 1983 film Pukar, My Name Is Lakhan is one of Anil Kapoor's iconic numbers from Ram Lakhan (1989). That said, after testing positive for COVID 19, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital and later, and also tested positive for the deadly virus, however, they have been advised home-quarantine.

Also, ever since Big B tested positive, fans across the nation have been organizing Mahamritunjay Yagna and Yagna to pray for his speedy recovery. Although Amitabh and Abhishek are stable and don't need any aggressive treatment for now, reports suggest that they will have to stay in the hospital for at least a week more.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:

I remember performing live in packed stadiums with @SrBachchan ! That love and energy is unmatchable!

Praying for your speedy recovery & waiting to see you do what you love most again very soon! pic.twitter.com/64GEgWF3VP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 14, 2020

ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan pens a note of gratitude for healthcare workers as he gets treated for COVID 19 at hospital

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×