Anil Kapoor wishes Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary; Jeremy Renner sends love to the couple

Anil Kapoor has been on a roll these days. The actor will be seen in Raj Mehta’s much talked about Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Besides, he is currently shooting with Marvel’s Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in Rajasthan. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor is also making headlines on his professional front as he is celebrating his wedding anniversary today with his wife Sunita Kapoor. Although Sunita and Anil are not in the same town on this special day, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor made sure to make his lady love feel special as he penned a love note for her.

Anil Kapoor's love note for Sunita Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram account, Anil went on to share throwback pics with Sunita and wrote about how hard it is for him to be away from his wife on this day for the first time. “Happy Anniversary to my everything @kapoor.sunita! I wish everyone gets to live a love like ours! I’m so lucky to being growing young with you every year. Thank you for giving me three incredibly loving, fiercely independent and definitely crazy kids! You are my heart & home...It's hard to be away from you today for the first time in 48 years and I'm counting the days, minutes and seconds until we reunite in your favourite place. I miss you and I love you!”

Several celebs took to the comment section and showered love on Anil and Sunita. Among these, Jeremy also sent love to the couple. He dropped hearts emoticons in the comment section of Anil’s post.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s post:

Check out Jeremy Renner’s comment on Anil Kapoor:

Anil Kapoor's work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anil, who was last seen in Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, is now gearing up for the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie will also star Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. Jug Jugg Jeeyo will be releasing on June 24 this year.

Anil will also be collaborating with Harsh once again for a biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. Talking about it to Pinkvilla, Anil said, “That’s the next thing that I am very passionately excited about. We are at the moment in pre-production because that film needs a lot of planning. So, I think that’s the next film both of us are looking forward to at least I am and I am sure even Harsh is also looking forward to starting that film”.

