Anil Kapoor wishes wife Sunita Kapoor on wedding anniversary: Promise to treasure in the way that you deserve

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Celebrities are wishing the couple on the special occasion.

Bollywood evergreen star Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The couple, who stood strong in all circumstances, never fails from giving the couple goals. Even fans adore them for their strong bonding. Celebrities are sending wishes and flowers to the couple to make the day more special. But it was the actor whose heart-melting wish caught our attention. He promised his wife to treasure her the way she deserves to be. The actor also shared a series of pictures from his family album.

In the series picture, there is a photo of their young days. The Mr India actor is looking very young and so his wife. We are guessing that it is right after their marriage. The rest pictures are from their family album which also has images of his three children— Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Coming back to his wish, he mentioned that he cannot do anything if his wife is not by his side. And that is what a true relationship. Understanding the importance of each other’s in life.

He also wrote, “All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives!”

To note, the couple got married on May 19, 1984. The actor will be next seen in Jug Jug Jiyo with , Kiara Advani, and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. The shooting has been stopped currently owing to the pandemic.

