Anil Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: He is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray…

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll these days. Both his personal and professional life seems to be gaining everyone’s attention. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Shamshera which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. Well, he is now shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and the actor recently flew to Delhi to shoot for the film. This film will also see Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role who will be joining the team in Delhi. In a recent interview, the veteran actor admits that it is thrilling to join the shoot of Animal.

Anil Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor

While Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna began filming Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial venture earlier this year, Anil joined the unit on July 20 in Mumbai. Talking about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil revealed that he is a talented, hard-working actor who can portray the finer nuances of every role effectively. I am working with the younger generation — Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, Aditya Roy Kapur in Captain, Ranbir in Animal and Harshvarrdhan in Bindra. It’s one of the best phases for me,” he says, adding that he will sport a different look in the movie

Anil Kapoor on his role in Animal

On being probed about his role, Anil Kapoor without revealing much said that it is an unusual and interesting role. He revealed that he was looking forward to working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Kabir Singh. “I liked the story that Sandeep narrated to me, and I was sure that I wanted to be part of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor returned to the silver screens after almost 4 years with Shamshera. Apart from this, he will be seen in Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. He was also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film with Shraddha Kapoor and now has left to shoot for Animal.

