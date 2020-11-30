Anil Kapoor wows his Jug Jugg Jeeyo costar Neetu Kapoor with his latest monochrome PHOTOS

Anil Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, has left everyone awestruck including actress Neetu Kapoor with his stunning pictures. Check out his post below.

The handsome hunk Anil Kapoor seems to be on a photo-sharing spree as he has been treating us with his jaw-dropping pictures. The Taal actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, is surely leaving no opportunity to make his ardent fans gush over his dapper looks. From dropping pictures from his next film Jug Jugg Jeeyo to sharing his stunning pictures, the talented actor has been a true blue social media star. Speaking of this, the 63-year-old actor has shared a series of his photos while flaunting his dapper looks.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil shared three monochrome clicks of himself that has sent the internet into a meltdown. In the pictures, he can be seen sporting a black t-shirt, with matching jeans and a chic jacket. He looked stylish as he completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. He can be seen nailing different poses as he gets clicked. One simply cannot miss his expressions that perfects goes with his entire look. He captioned the photos as, “Color is descriptive. Black and white is interpretive.” Interestingly his Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-star was quick to take a note of it and dropped thumbs up emoji.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the Welcome star had earlier shared his pictures wherein he showed off his beard look and left everyone awestruck including Anand Ahuja and his daughter Rhea Kapoor. Meanwhile talking about his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta. The film that marks Neetu’s return to silver screen after many years, also stars Kiara Advani and .

