Anil Kapoor's PICS of shooting with Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in Rajasthan take internet by storm; Watch

Anil Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have in our industry. He never fails to leave his fans surprised and impressed by his film choices and roles. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Thar wherein we saw him sharing screen space with his son. Well, now the actor is back in the headlines as his pictures with Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner from Rajasthan’s Alwar went viral. Reportedly, the stars are shooting for the upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations.

According to several media reports, it is being said that Anil Kapoor has been roped in alongside Jeremy Renner for the web series in a pivotal role. The last time we saw these two stars in a project was Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol back in 2011 but in that too they did not appear together on screen. In the pictures, we can see Jeremy dressed in a light blue shirt that he paired with beige coloured pants. He can be seen walking as he waved at fans. A man walks with an umbrella over him and the actor appears to be enjoying himself. In another picture, we can see Anil standing beside him as they are clapping and surrounded by their team.

Jeremy has worked in a number of critically-acclaimed and commercially successful films over the years. He is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has played in all the Avengers films and the recent web series Hawkeye. The actor recently posted a picture of himself playing cricket with kids in Alwar, and also shared a video of himself indicating he was in India to film Rennervations.

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor, he has an exciting lineup of films. He will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Apart from Anil Kapoor this film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the flick is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

