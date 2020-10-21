Anil Kapoor's shirtless avatar on the beach breaks the internet; Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun react

Anil Kapoor took to social media to share his transformation journey amid the lockdown months. The actor left the internet gawking at his shirtless and fit avatar in the photos. Daughters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor along with Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor were dazed.

Actor Anil Kapoor is among the stars who have been a source of inspiration to everyone owing to his strict routine and workout regimen. From sweating it out at home to running on the beach, amid the lockdown too, the Mr India actor kept his fitness motivation going to achieve his desired body goals. And today, when he felt that he managed to set a routine, he dropped shirtless photos of himself strolling on the beach and left everyone including daughter and Rhea Kapoor amazed. Not just this, also reacted to Anil's photos.

Taking to his social media handle, Anil Kapoor dropped photos of himself walking on the beach. The actor was seen in black pants and sneakers with shades and cap on. However, his fit and shirtless physique left jaws dropped and fans could not stop gushing over them. Along with the photos, Anil penned how his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and trainer helped him set his meals and eat right amid the lockdown. He shared that the Punjabi in him often sulks but said that on days like these, he feels months of hard work was worth it.

A part of his note read, "This papa doesn't preach, just removes his top and walks to the beach. Everyone has a weak point. Mine is food . The Punjabi boy in me needs the taste buds ignited, my eyes always bigger than my belly During lockdown, I have set myself the task of achieving a new sharper look. This new look needs a new approach to eating . Both Harsh and my trainer Marc have taken it upon themselves to remind me constantly and lay down eating plans . I try and I battle . Some times I even fall. And what I've learnt through it all is that a chain is only as strong as it’s weakest link . So everyone in the house had to get involved."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's photo:

Further, he explained how everyone in the house helped him to stay fit and wrote, "From those who kindly cook my food to the support of my family gathered round me at meal time . Fitness is never a one man/ women crusade , it’s about support and encouragement when we need it the most . (Always get family involved and on board to help you in any diet if you wish to make it truely a success )Is it easy ? Not always, if I am honest. Some days the Punjabi boy sulks a little, but then some days, like this day with this picture... it makes it all worth it..."

Meanwhile, Hrithik commented on Anil's post and wrote, "I agree." Further, Sonam was left in splits with the first part of his caption while Rhea was left speechless. dropped a fire emoticon while Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "WTF!!" Amid the lockdown, often Anil Kapoor has shared his workout videos on social media and has left everyone inspired. The actor was last seen in Malang with , Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

