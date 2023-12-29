Anil Kapoor's song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was inspired by THIS; Javed Akhtar recalls, 'It was terror'

Javed Akhtar, renowned for his iconic Hindi film songwriting, shared in a recent interview the context in which he penned the romantic song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha from the film 1942: A Love Story. Featuring Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala, the song is celebrated as one of the most romantic Hindi film songs of the 1990s. However, Javed revealed that the inspiration for this song came from a feeling of “terror.”

Javed Akhtar reveals the source of inspiration for the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha

During a recent interaction with Red FM India, Javed Akhtar mentioned that he proposed to director Vidhu Vinod Chopra that the particular scene needed a song. However, after leaving that meeting, he promptly forgot about it. He recalled, “He said, ‘No, it’s not the right place. The boy and girl have not even met yet. He has only seen a glimpse of her and he doesn’t even know that she lives here, he is still looking for her, where will we fit a song here? And anyway there is a romantic song in a while so what’s the point of a song here?”

Due to Javed's insistence, Vinod requested him to compose a song and present it within four days. On the day of the meeting, Javed realized that he had completely overlooked it. He then recalled confidently entering the meeting and saying the line "Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga," a thought that had occurred to him on the way. He said, “I said I have this line, and this will be followed by similes. I said if you like the idea, then I will write the song.”

Advertisement

RD Burman approved Javed's idea and requested him to write the initial lines. Javed promptly began working on it. When RD read the lines, he casually sang them, and the song came together. Javed jokingly mentioned that he has claimed to many women that they inspired the song, but in reality, the inspiration was fear. Kumar Sanu lent his voice to the song in the film.

During the conversation, Javed Akhtar also shared the story of writing Jagjit Singh's famous Hindi film ghazal 'Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya' in just nine minutes. The song was created for Raman Kumar's 1982 film Saath Saath, featuring Deepti Naval and Farooq Sheikh. Javed mentioned that the director was anxious about the time, as he had to catch the last train of the day and kept glancing at the clock. Javed said, “He told me that I wrote it in nine minutes.”

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar on his initial skepticism about Zoya Akhtar making Gully Boy: ‘Tum Bandstand pe rehti ho’