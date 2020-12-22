Anil Kapoor's Tuesday transformation is applause worthy as he reveals the secret to his 'rewarding' lifestyle

Anil Kapoor, who can give any young actor a run for their money when it comes to fitness, spoke about his 'rewarding' lifestyle in a before and after photo. Check it out below.

Anil Kapoor will soon be returning to screens with his Netflix film titled AK vs AK opposite filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. While the show's marketing gimmicks continue to draw our attention towards the duo, there is another reason that Anil Kapoor gave us to stop and take a look at his recent post. On Tuesday, Anil dug out a five years old photo and took to Instagram to speak about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

In his post, Anil shared a collage of himself from 2015 and a current picture from October 2020. The 63-year-old actor, who can give any young actor a run for their money when it comes to fitness, spoke about his 'rewarding' lifestyle. In the before and after photo, one can visibly see the changes in the 'Malang' actor as his sharper jawline and fitter avatar is on display.

Sharing the picture, Anil wrote, "Years can be detrimental to the body, but with the right training and lifestyle the years can actually be productive and rewarding.. #TransformationTuesday."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post below:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is busy shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh with , and Kiara Advani. The film's shoot had abruptly come to a halt as Neetu, Varun and director Raj Mehta had tested positive for coronavirus. With all of them back to normal, the shooting has now resumed and the cast will be shooting till the year end and wrap up just before NYE.

Credits :Pinkvilla

