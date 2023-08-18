Anil Sharma 'mistakenly' reacts to tweet on Akshay Kumar denying Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 records; faces backlash

After the successful release of Gadar 2, its director Anil Sharma is receiving a backlash on social media after he accidentally re-shared a tweet which claimed that OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar allegedly denied Sunny Deol’s film “many records” by releasing OMG 2 on the same day and splitting the number of its screens.

Anil Sharma is receiving backlash on social media, but why?

Recently, the director of Gadar 2 is receiving a lot of backlash on X (formerly known as Twitter) for accidentally re-sharing a tweet that read, “Congrats Akki sir but you have literally denied Gadar 2’s many records by splitting screens and making use of overflows. Still congrats.” Even though Anil Sharma claimed that this act was an accident, he is being called “insecure” for doing so as the screenshot of the same is being circulated. Have a look:

After the screenshot went viral on Reddit, one of the users wrote, “Insecurity it is!! People make something so big then cry when it backfires on them. We all know Gadar 2 was a fluke for everyone involved but everyone enjoyed the same narrative when it was against SRK and Pathaan. Gadar had nothing to do with SRK for people to drag him in conversation regarding its success,” the other one wrote, “If OMG2 didn't get A rating it would've actually impacted Gadar 2.”

Anil Sharma apologized for ‘mistakenly’ re-tweeting the post

Later on, Anil Sharma took to X to apologize for the accident. He wrote, “Hi all.. I meant to retweet this, but mistakenly clicked the comment’s retweet button. Always love and regards for @akshaykumar.. the Industry has won.. congratulations all (thumbs up) #OhMyGadar2.”

Moreover, the director of Gadar 2 also reacted to Akshay Kumar’s social media post where he thanked the audiences for showering their love on his film OMG 2 and making a huge weekend at the movies with their response to both the films - OMG 2 and Gadar 2. At the same time, Kumar also sang the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava as an ode to Sunny Deol’s film.

About OhMyGadar2

To celebrate the success of two most-anticipated films, OMG 2 and Gadar 2, a new term was invented - OhMyGadar2. Interestingly, the audiences started comparing both the films with Barbenheimer - as both the films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were released on the same day.