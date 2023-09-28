Anil Sharma recalls visiting Raj Kapoor’s office; reveals even brothers Shammi and Shashi were not allowed

Anil Sharma, the senior filmmaker is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol starrer, which was released on August 11, 2023, has now emerged as one of the all-time biggest box office hits in the history of the Hindi film industry.

Director Anil Sharma, who is now celebrating the mega success of Gadar 2, recently opened up about meeting veteran actor Dharmendra for the first time, in his interview with Bollywood Thikana. Interestingly, the filmmaker also recalled visiting legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's office at the famous RK Studios in Mumbai, where he had the chance to meet many renowned stars of that time.

Anil Sharma recalls visiting Raj Kapoor in his office

In his chat with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma revealed that he is one of the very rare people who received a chance to visit Raj Kapoor's office at the RK Studios, apart from a handful of Bollywood superstars. Interestingly, Sharma revealed that Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Dev Anand, and a few others were always welcomed in Raj Kapoor's office.

According to the Gadar 2 director, he has heard that Kapoor, who was fiercely protective about his office and workspace never allowed even his beloved brothers Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor to step inside his office space. However, Anil Sharma was fortunate enough to be in the office space of Raj Kapoor, when he was working on late director Ravi Chopra's project, The Burning Train.

Meeting Dharmendra at Raj Kapoor's office

In his chat with Bollywood Thikana, Anil Sharma revealed he met Dharmendra for the first time when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor visited Raj Kapoor's office. According to the Gadar 2 director, Dharam Ji arrived in a van with his wife, actress Hema Malini. He received a chance to meet the superstar and step inside the Mera Naam Joker director's office when he was asked to hand over the call sheets for the next day. For the senior filmmaker, it was clearly a dream-come-true moment, as he had the chance to meet Dharmendra and be in Raj Kapoor's office at once.

