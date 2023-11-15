Anil Sharma reveals real reason behind Nana Patekar slapping young boy on movie sets

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is currently busy in the shoot of his upcoming venture Journey. As his shooting is underway in the holy city of Varanasi, the actor recently found himself enveloped in controversy after a video went viral wherein he can be seen hitting a young boy asking him for a selfie.

After the clip began doing rounds on the internet, several netizens began reacting to it.

Soon afterwards, Journey’s director Anil Sharma clarified the air and revealed the truth behind the viral video. Keep reading to find out.

Anil Sharma, who is the director of Journey, has given clarification on Nana Patekar’s viral video where he hits a boy

In a recent interaction with Aaj Tak, the filmmaker cleared the air after several internet reactions erupted about the actor hitting the young boy on the back of his head.

Giving clarification, Anil Sharma said, “Nana has not hit anyone, rather that is a shot from my film. We were filming it on the road in the middle of Banaras, where a boy who comes near Nana has to be hit on the head. Shooting was going on and Nana also hit him.”

Delving further on the topic, Sharma also said that immediately, a huge crowd surrounded the actor and took out their phone cameras to record the scene, which later got leaked on social media.

He stated that Nana Patekar is now being portrayed as a ‘negative’ and ‘rude actor’. However, the reality is something else and what is being assumed is completely false, he added. Furthermore, the filmmaker also urged fans to understand the truth, which is a shot of his film, and said, “Nana has not hit anyone.”

About Journey

Apart from Nana Patekar, the film will also star Utkarsh Sharma and will be directed by Anil Sharma. Being shot in the holy city of Varanasi, Utkarsh began shooting on his project a week ago.

In a statement issued previously, Utkarsh Sharma said he was enthusiastic about working on the project, which he described as meaningful to him. He expressed hope that audiences would find the story relatable.

