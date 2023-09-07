Anil Sharma talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan impacting Gadar 2 box office: ‘The industry will benefit’

Anil Sharma's directorial Gadar 2 was theatrically released on August 11, 2023. The action-thriller is still going strong in theatres and breaking multiple records. The team of the movie also recently organised a success bash which was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry. While the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is still getting shows, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7.

Anil Sharma talks about Jawan impacting Gadar 2 box office

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma had said that while movies were making INR 200-300 crores, his films weren’t even reaching the INR 25-30 crore mark. Hence, when Gadar 2 touched the INR 500 crore mark, he was the happiest. Now, when he was asked if he thinks Jawan’s release will impact his film’s business, the director said that both the films will work

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sharma divulged, “If you see the way Gadar 2 has performed, 65% of its revenue has come from single-screen theatres, from the rural areas, and now Jawan is going to do the same. It is a 100% seeti-taaliyaan (whistles and claps) wali film.”

He added that the public wants these kinds of movies. “Just like how Gadar 2 got the audience’s love, Jawan is set to receive the same amount of love and more. People are going to have a great cinema-watching experience. They‘ll whistle, dance, and clap. The public wants to see extravagant films, tamasha dekhna hai. Otherwise, they are anyway sitting home alone and watching films. People are craving community experience and these films are the answer. With Jawan, the industry will only benefit. Such films are important.”

Anil Sharma says he’s a big Shah Rukh Khan fan

Stating that he’s a Shah Rukh Khan fan, the director said that he is looking forward to watching the film on the first day itself. “The public will enjoy both the movies equally. See, I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan. When the trailer of the film was released bohot buraai huiee. When I saw Pathaan’s trailer, I said that the film is a superhit. People had said, ‘Bohot kharaab trailer hai.’ I loved Pathaan’s trailer and then enjoyed the movie even more, and now I have loved Jawan’s trailer as well and I am now looking forward to catching the film as well. I don’t know what the industry will say about the film, but it is going to be such a mass entertainer. The music, dance, and dialogue baazi, especially, is looking good, very likable. I am an SRK fan, and I am going to watch the movie. Badi acchhi lag rahi hai film (the film is looking very good). I’ll watch it on the first day itself.”

