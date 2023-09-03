‘Anil Sharma tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but…’: Ameesha Patel makes shocking revelations

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film, Gadar 2, has emerged as a blockbuster success and is now nearing the coveted Rs 500 crore mark. Audiences have showered the film with immense love, appreciating the storyline, the nostalgia it brings from the original Gadar, and the chemistry between the lead pair. However, amid this success, Ameesha has found herself in a war of words with the film's director, Anil Sharma. Earlier, Ameesha expressed her reluctance to participate in Gadar 3 if her and Sunny's characters, Tara and Sakeena, were not given adequate screen time. In response, the director remained unfazed and asserted that the character of Sakeena was born from his heart, not hers. Now, Ameesha has responded to these comments and made several revelations about their strained relationship.

Ameesha Patel on bitter relationship with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma

Speaking with News18, Ameesha Patel revealed that she had her differences with Anil Sharma even during the filming of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but despite that, they still consider each other as family. Ameesha also pointed out that the character of Sakina was created by the writer Shaktimanji, not by Sharma. She clarified that she did the film only for Sunny Deol and Zee Studios and revealed that the director had initially preferred Mamta Kulkarni and Govinda in the lead roles.

Ameesha disclosed that Sharma had asked her to delete tweets related to mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2 and about actress Simrat Kaur, who is part of the film. She mentioned, “Regarding the pending dues, I had tweeted about them, which Anilji made me delete at his request. I have his chat as proof. He requested my business partner to delete the tweets and also tweets about Simrat Kaur and her explicit videos of adult films that went viral. I deleted them on his request since, like I said, Anilji is family to me.”

Additionally, Ameesha stated that she interacted with the Zee Studios team expressing shock over Sharma's handling of the film's production. The issues were later resolved by Zee. She also mentioned having videos of Sharma making commitments to her that he didn't fulfill.

Ameesha Patel on Anil Sharma trying to promote Utkarsh Sharma in Gadar 2

Ameesha stated that if approached for Gadar 3, she would only agree to do it if her character Sakeena has a significant role alongside Tara, similar to their roles in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. She added, “I feel bad for Anilji since he tried to push his son Utkarsh a lot in Gadar 2, but eventually, Tara and Sakina stole the limelight. Utkarsh is a very sweet boy, and I got him into the industry, and his father is very sweet to keep promoting him."

The actress shared, "Let’s hope some bigwigs from the industry start signing Utkarsh, as he’s a sweet boy and no boy would like to only be signed by his dad."

ALSO READ: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol wishes to work with Alia Bhatt: 'It could be anything like daughter-father'