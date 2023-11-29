Animal: 5 reasons why you should watch Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer

Just two days remain for the highly anticipated crime thriller, Animal, to hit theaters. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

The riveting trailer and captivating music album have ignited considerable excitement among viewers, resulting in a strong start for advance bookings, despite the film carrying an 'A' rating on its censor certificate and a lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

If you haven't secured your tickets yet, here are five compelling reasons to catch this cinematic experience when it releases on December 1:

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s never-seen-before avatar in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated for his endearing roles in coming-of-age films and his charming ‘chocolate boy’ persona, is set to shatter expectations by embracing an unprecedented character. In Animal, he steps into the shoes of an obsessive son with violent inclinations, delving into vengeance that knows no bounds, as vividly portrayed in the trailer.

His physical transformation is evident, sporting a rugged appearance complete with long hair, a beard, and even hints of blood in some promotional posters. Witnessing Ranbir take on this uncharted role adds an extra layer of intrigue, leaving the audience eager to see how he captivates them in this new and intense portrayal.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s dynamics in Animal

At the heart of Animal, as emphasized in all promotional materials, lies a connection between a father and son that is, in their words, 'carved in blood.' The psychopathic journey embarked upon by Ranbir's character is hinted to be rooted in the turbulent relationship with his father, Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor.

The trailer unveils a longing for affection that has spanned from the protagonist's childhood. His fierce loyalty is evident as he stands ready to confront anyone who speaks ill of his father or causes him harm. The soulful track, Papa Meri Jaan, provides a melodic glimpse into the dynamics of their relationship, adding to the anticipation for how their intricate bond will unravel and culminate in the climax.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's face off in Animal

The highly anticipated showdown between Animal and 'Animal ka Enemy,' is undeniably one of the most interesting aspects of the movie. Despite the absence of any dialogue in the teaser or trailer, Bobby Deol has managed to captivate viewers with his ominous presence. His portrayal of the antagonist looks not only convincing but also exudes a palpable sense of menace.

The trailer's concluding shot, featuring Bobby lying above Ranbir's motionless body, serves as a tease for the impending face-off, which is sure to keep us on the edge of our seats.

4. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry in soulful songs

In a fresh and exciting on-screen pairing, Ranbir is set to share the screen with actress Rashmika Mandanna for the first time, and their chemistry looks nothing short of invigorating. The romantic ballad Hua Main offers a glimpse into their love story, leading up to their marriage, while the soothing track Satranga delves into their life post-marriage. Amidst the abundance of love, tensions arise due to Ranbir's obsessive devotion to his father.

The movie promises an exploration of how Rashmika's character, Geetanjali, reacts to Ranbir's toxic behavior, and fans eagerly anticipate the ultimate fate of their love.

5. High-octane action and powerful background score

Anticipate a thrilling spectacle of high-octane action sequences in the movie, featuring gripping hand-to-hand combat, the use of firearms and heavy weaponry, and exhilarating car chases. To heighten the excitement, it has been disclosed that an 18-minute interval action block has been filmed on Ranbir.

With these adrenaline-pumping scenes set against a backdrop of a goosebumps-inducing score, expectations are soaring for an action-packed rollercoaster ride.

