Animal actor Indira Krishna supports Sandeep Reddy Vanga; reacts to Adil Hussain's criticism

Indira Krishna who played Rashmika Mandanna's mom in Animal has recently spoken in the support of Sandeep Reddy Vanga who received both appreciation and criticism for the film. The actress has reacted to Adil Hussain's statement in which he criticized the director's previous films Kabir Singh and Animal.

Adil had called the 2019 film "misogynistic" and had also said that he would never do a film like Animal (2023) even if he was offered Rs 100-200 crore.

Indira Krishna's response to Sandeep Reddy Vanga

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Indira Krishna spoke up about her experience of working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga during Animal and said that she "loved working" with him. Taking about Adil Hussain's comment, the actress said that she "completely respects" him and he’s a fine artist, but differences of opinion do come between actors and directors.

Further sharing her personal experience with Vanga, she said that she had a different experience and view about "my director.” Supporting the director's style of cinema, she said that while watching the film one has to be "very open" to what the director wants to say and what the "characters are trying to portray."

Indira Krishna's thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal

Krishna also shared her point of view on Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh Balbir in the film. She said that he was a casanova who had anger issues and also dealt with issues with his father. "He had some kind of trauma. That is the reason he would be someone like ‘Why should I respect a woman?’ And hence, he was shown the way he was in the film,” she said.

Advertisement

She also about the scenes in which Ranvijay indulges in an extramarital affair and then asks his girlfriend played by Triptii Dimri to "lick his shoes". The actress said that it was the director’s vision regarding the character. Concluding her point, she suggested people to watch a film for entertainment and to not take much to heart.

Indira Krishna and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for Ramayana

Indira Krishna will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The epic film series will have Ranbir playing the role of Lord Rama while Krishna will play his mother Queen Kaushalya. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil among others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal co-star Saurabh Sachdeva gives an update on Animal Park: ‘Sandeep Reddy Vanga said abhi toh...'