Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor shares working experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga; calls it 'adbhud'

After the much-anticipated trailer launch of Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller movie Animal, the excitement to watch it on the big screen can be felt in the air. A while ago, a video of the actor talking about his experience of working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga surfaced online.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the team of Animal can be seen interacting with their fans and the media. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga can be seen sharing the stage with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna where Kapoor opened up about working with Sandeep in the film.

The Shamshera actor said, “I think, boht he adbhud experience raha hai kyunki ye, merey hisaab se, itne original writer and director hai, inka koi bhi moment, koi bhi scene life me kabhi dekha nahi hai, kabhi mehsoos nhi kiya hai. (I think it has been a marvellous experience because he (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) is such and original writer and director that no one has ever felt or seen his moments.)”

Looking at his co-star Rashmika sitting next to him, the actor laughingly said, “Hum kitna baat karte they set pe k ye sab Sandeep k personal life he hua hoga because kahan se aate hai ye sab ideas (We used to talks so such that all this must have happened in Sandeep’s life otherwise from where is he getting these ideas.)”

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor added, “But, it’s been too inspiring. For artists like us to get a filmmaker like him. Inki jo awaaz hai, inki jo soch hai vo itni original hai k actors, hum marte hai k aese film pe kaam kare, aese director k saath kaam kare. So, both he adbhud experience raha hai mera. (His voice, his thoughts are so original that we actors are dying to work on such films and directors like him. So, it has been a wonderful experience.)”

About Animal

The film showcases the complex bond between a father and son. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023.

