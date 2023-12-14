Animal actor Siddhant Karnick opens up on his role; says he enjoys being called 'jijaji one should never have'

It’s been a good year for actor Ranbir Kapoor. After the success of his romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he came with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and took over the box office like a wild storm. Among the impressive star-cast who worked in the film was actor Siddhant Karnick. Recently, the actor spoke about his character and how people loved him as an anti-hero.

Siddhant Karnick reveals how people reacted to his role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Siddhant Karnick played the evil brother-in-law Varun Pratap Malhotra to Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay in the film Animal. The way he played the antagonist in the movie got people lauding him. While talking to Free Press Journal, the actor recalled people telling him that they hated him in the film, and that according to him is one of the best compliments.

Sharing how much love is being showered on him, the actor said, “I am being called 'the jijaji one should never have' and that's kind of funny. People are saying, 'I hated you, but you were so good', and that is the best compliment an actor can get.”

Further on, in the same interview, the Thappad actor weighed in on the negative buzz created around the movie. He said that the more people talk about it, the better it is. “It's our job as storytellers to make people react and that can be in any way; good, bad, or ugly, and that's beyond my control. But the fact that people are talking about it and it is brewing conversations is successful enough for me.”

Siddhant Karnick says he became a Ranbir Kapoor fan after Animal

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview, he called himself a Ranbir Kapoor fan. The actor told us that even though he used to appreciate him as a star, and a versatile actor earlier, but after working with him in Animal, he realized what a professional he was. “Mai fida hogaya unki professionalism pe (I am a fan of his professionalism).”

Since Animal Park is on the cards, the actor hopes he’ll be part of the sequel. He told us, “I was watching the film, I thought, Varun has his son, so I just hope I shave my beard off and come back as the son. I hope if you all really liked it; at the end of the day, we supply to the demand. If the fans and people want me back, I would love to be back.”

