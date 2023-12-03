Animal actor Triptii Dimri wishes to collab with Ranbir Kapoor again, hails her experience of working 'amazing’

After all the hype and anticipation, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal finally made it to the cinema halls. While the actor's performance has been met with applause and whistles, his on-screen chemistry with actress Triptii Dimri also received a lot of appreciation. The actress recently expressed her gratitude for the love and shared her experience of working with Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri shares experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Theatres are going house full, and cinephiles are giving positive reviews to the action-drama movie Animal, which was released on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie shows Ranbir Kapoor in a wild and violent avatar. However, people also took notes of his sizzling chemistry with actress Triptii Dimri, who plays the role of Zoya in the film.

In a recent interview, the Qala actress spoke about her working experience with him. Talking highly of Kapoor, she said, "It was amazing working with Ranbir Kapoor. The fact that he's such a warm and welcoming human, apart from being a great actor, speaks a lot about him."

Triptii further added that she thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with him. She is also amazed and humbled by the love that's being showered on them. "It feels fantastic to see the amount of love audiences are showering on our chemistry. I hope we collaborate again in the future." While some called her the 'new crush of India', others online said that she's an 'underrated' artist.

Triptii Dimri's reaction to Alia Bhatt's praises on the cast of Animal

After watching the film, Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, was all praises of the entire cast of the film that worked hard on it. Taking to her Instagram stories, she penned words of appreciation for Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Ranbir Kapoor, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and congratulated them. "Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life," Alia wrote.

Responding to her sweet note, Triptii thanked her by writing, "Thank you. You're the sweetest." Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Ranbir's wife in the movie, also extended her gratitude and wrote, "Big big hugs ya Love youuuuu!"

ALSO READ: Animal’s Zoya aka Triptii Dimri REACTS as Alia Bhatt hails film’s cast; Rashmika Mandanna sends ‘big hugs’