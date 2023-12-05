Animal: Adnan Sami defends Ranbir Kapoor starrer; wants people to stop 'over moral-policing' films

Animal had a theatrical release earlier on December 1 and it continued to create a massive uproar amongst the audience out of sheer elation. However, a section of viewers dropped other opinions on it with some calling it ‘misogynistic’ and others terming it to be tremendously violent.

Singer Adnan Sami has now shared his opinion on the controversy involving the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and urged the viewers to put an end to the ‘moral-policing’ of the film. In addition, he cited examples of scenes in certain movies including Sholay and Deewaar, and questioned the viewers over their contrasting views.

Can people pls stop over-analyzing, overthinking & over ‘moral-policing’ films?: Adnan Sami on Animal

Following the controversies surrounding Animal, Adnan Sami has now stood up in support of the movie believing that it is not justified to point out the misogyny and promotion of violence depicted in it.

Penning a lengthy note on his Instagram account urging the viewers to stop the ‘moral-policing’ of films, Sami cited the examples of Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony, and Deewaar and questioned netizens why scenes of those movies were not questioned with regard to logic. He went on to elaborate on the topic and said that since Animal has been given the adult certificate, grown ups won’t get negatively influenced by the on-screen content.

“Can people pls stop over analysing, over thinking & over ‘moral-policing’ films? ITS-JUST-A-FILM!!! It’s a fantasy… It’s entertainment!! If you’re looking for logic then also tell me the logic behind the illogical blood donation scene that featured in Amar Akbar Anthony. Three sons of a mother donate blood to her at the same time through a singular tube! That movie is hailed as a cult classic & rightly so because we all love it! Explain the morality shown in Deewaar or the logic behind ’Thakur’ beating the crap out of Gabbar in the climax of Sholay with just his feet & no hands!! That too is an incredible classic which we love!! The Godfather has us rooting for the bad guys again… Quentin Tarantino is considered a genius who has made a career out of gore!! We loved Al Pacino in ‘Scarface’!!” Sami said.

The singer continued to write about it at length and mentioned that nobody should enforce their opinions on others as ‘ITS-JUST-A-FILM’. He also added that despite not having watched the movie, he is defending it in order to safeguard the right of a creative artist to express himself.

About Animal

Theaters welcomed the movie on December 1 and remarkably, it comprises a promising star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starring in it. The storyline of the movie delves on the relationship between a father and a son and Mandanna can be seen donning the avatar of Ranbir’s potential love interest in the movie.

