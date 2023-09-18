Animal: Alia Bhatt gushes over hubby Ranbir Kapoor's suave look in NEW poster of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. In June this year, the makers dropped a pre-teaser of the film, which showed Ranbir taking on a group of masked men. Post that, fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser of Animal, and now the makers have revealed that the teaser will be unveiled on Ranbir's birthday, that is, on 28th September. A new poster featuring Ranbir was also unveiled today, and his wife Alia Bhatt couldn't stop gushing over him.

Alia Bhatt gushes over Ranbir Kapoor's look in new Animal poster

The official Instagram handle of T-Series dropped a poster of Animal that shows Ranbir Kapoor all suited up. He is seen in a blue suit and dark sunglasses. Ranbir sported long hair, and has a rugged look in the poster. He also has a cigarette in his mouth and a lighter in one hand. The poster revealed that Animal teaser will be unveiled on 28th September at 10 am. "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept," read the caption of the post. Sharing this poster of Ranbir, Alia gushed over his look. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress wrote, "Oh hi!" along with a boom emoji. Clearly, Alia loved Ranbir's suave yet rugged look in the new poster. Check out her story below!

Meanwhile, last week Pinkvilla exclusively informed that Animal, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani, is all ready to begin their 2-month-long promotional campaign from September 28. Back then, a source close to the development informed us, "It’s work in progress on the teaser front and the idea is to bring it out on RK’s birthday. Which a rough cut is already locked, it’s sent for polishing the post-production department. If the teaser is locked, which most likely will be, the team will treat all the fans with an epic teaser on Ranbir’s birthday."

The Animal campaign will kickstart on Ranbir’s birthday, and will be followed by asset drops until the film's release on December 1. Animal is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi directorial after the 2019 film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

