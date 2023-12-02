Animal: Alia Bhatt hints at sequel while reviewing Ranbir Kapoor starrer; heaps praise on Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol

Disclaimer: This article contains Animal spoilers.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, which was released in theatres yesterday, opened to a spectacular start at the box office. Ranbir's wife and actress Alia Bhatt has now shared a detailed review of the film, praising the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, as well as Ranbir's co-stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Interestingly, she also hinted at the film’s sequel, in her note. Keep reading to know more.

Alia Bhatt says she’s joining ‘crushmika club’ as she reviews Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share what she felt about Animal. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga there is NO ONE like you! The beats in this film are shocking, surprising, unreal and fully loaded .. goosebumps and iconic imagery for dayssssss @sandeepreddy.vanga,” she wrote. She then lauded Rashmika Mandanna for her portrayal as Geetanjali in the film.

“@rashmika_mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the #crushmika club :)” She also called Bobby Deol her ‘most favorite’, and applauded his outstanding performance. “You are just magic every time you are on screen. And the one and only @anilskapoor - smashing it as always! Such an inspiration.”

Alia Bhatt hints at Animal sequel

She further wrote, “Congratulations to the entire cast - phenomenal performances that truly make the whole world come to life! @tripti_dimri @shaktikapoor. You'll have hit it out of the park and right into the animal park.”

For the unversed, the post-credit scene of Animal shows Ranbir Kapoor drenched in blood, with the words ‘Animal Park’ gracing the screen, and it seems that the makers hinted at the title of the sequel.

Alia Bhatt congratulates Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

Meanwhile, a few moments before sharing the review of Animal, Alia Bhatt shared a special post for Ranbir Kapoor, and his performance in Animal. "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family.For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today.. For completely blowing us away with your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy Congratulations my not so little animal," she wrote.

Alia also shared an adorable picture of Ranbir reading to their daughter Raha.

