Animal: Alia Bhatt is 'playing' husband Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's song Hua Main 'on loop'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action crime film Animal is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Today, the makers dropped its much-awaited romantic track titled Hua Main which features the two characters sharing passionate love. Now, Alia Bhatt has shared her reaction to this song.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Animal's new song Hua Main

Just a few hours after Animal's new song Hua Main dropped on the internet, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share that she is listening to the romantic track on a loop. Sharing Sandeep Vanga Reddy's song link, she wrote: "playing on loop (red heart and fire emoji)"

Check out her story:

Hua Main song dropped today

Today, on October 11th, the makers of Animal dropped its first song titled Hua Main. It shows the character of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna going against their parents will to marry. Later on, we see the two sharing several romantic and intimate moments inside a private plane. At one point, he also teaches her how to fly. Hua Main has vocals from Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam while Jam8 has composed it. The lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

About Animal

Animal is co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. The film follows the story of a guy who shares a very toxic relationship with his father set in the backdrop of the underworld. The character eventually turns into a psychopath. Recently, its teaser dropped on the internet which has generated a lot of buzz around the film. Animal is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 11 but it was pushed due to some pending post-production work.

Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a major success. She will next star in Vasan Bala's Jigra which will release next year.

ALSO READ: Animal song Hua Main OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna ooze love and passion in this romantic track