Animal: Anurag Kashyap says people will realize film's impact 5-10 years later; says he 'likes' Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's last release Animal with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead proved to be one of the biggest grossers of 2023. The film was loved by a huge section of the audience but was accused of being misogynistic by a small section of people.

Anurag Kashyap had lent his support to the filmmaker earlier this year by calling him 'misunderstood'. He also praised the film by calling it 'The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema'. Now the Gangs of Wasseypur director has opened up about why he chose to support the film and the filmmaker when he was getting flak from so many people. The filmmaker also shared that people will understand the impact of Animal 5-10 years later.

Anurag Kashyap on lending support to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Anurag Kashyap recently became a part of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast Young, Dumb & Anxious. When Aaliyah asked him about his Instagram post praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the filmmaker shared that he liked him when they had a meeting. "I've had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film. I invited him and I had a long five-hour conversation and I like the guy," he said.

Aaliyah was disappointed by Anurag for promoting the film because earlier when she ranted about it in front of him by calling it 'horrible' and 'misogynistic', he agreed. Anurag then recalled when he was canceled for his films like Dev D. He told Aaliyah how she was very young when he also received heavy criticism for Dev D and was supposed to be the untouchable guy. He shared how even his Gangs of Wasseypur was criticized even though the film's characters had 'agencies'. "I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be,” he added.

Anurag also talked about the days before social media when he was a blogger and used to talk badly about the industry including Karan Johar and Salman Khan. However, with time he understood the importance of talking about the issues he felt with the film directly with the filmmaker rather than attacking their work publicly on social media.

Anurag Kashyap calls Animal a gamechanger for its technical aspects

Anurag praised Animal for its technical aspects and said that people will 'realize the film's impact 5-10 years later'. Appreciating the action of the film, he said that post Animal every film's action looks fake. "For example, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. All those flips and fighting it all looks fake because somehow the action in that film and the use of music in that film and the use of music in that film had an impact, the technical details in the film had an impact on the audience," he said while mentioning that people could have issues with the characters and storytelling and he also had but he would rather ask the filmmaker and talk to him directly.

More about Animal

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a crime action film that was released on December 1, 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, the film proved to be the year's one of the biggest grossers.