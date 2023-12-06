Animal: Arshad Warsi lauds ‘fantastic’ film; feels Neetu-Rishi Kapoor met because ‘world needed Ranbir Kapoor’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal was released in theatres on December 1st, and the film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is making waves at the box office. A number of celebrities have shared their reviews of the film on social media, and Arshad Warsi has now joined the list. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor was mighty impressed with the film. So much so that he said Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor.

Arshad Warsi reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

On Wednesday morning, Arshad Warsi took to his social media to heap praise on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He wrote that he went to watch the film yesterday and that he found it to be ‘insanely fantastic’. He further added that the world needs Ranbir Kapoor, and that there is no limit to his talent. He also lauded the team of Animal for the ‘masterpiece.’

“I saw #ANIMAL yesterday… @imvangasandeep and the film are INSANELY FANTASTIC . I think Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor. There is no boundary to this mans talent. @AnilKapoor @iamRashmika Bobby Deol and team ANIMAL Thank you for this masterpiece,” tweeted Arshad Warsi. Check out his post below!

What Adnan Sami said about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

While a section of netizens criticized Animal, Adnan Sami jumped to the film’s defense. Recently, he penned a lengthy note on social media in which he urged the viewers to put an end to the 'moral policing’ of the film. He added that Amar Akbar Anthony, Deewaar, and Sholay also had certain scenes that defied logic, but those are classic films that we love to watch. He also cited The Godfather, saying that the film had us rooting for the bad guys.

He concluded by saying that while he hasn't watched Animal, he will always defend the right of an artist to express what they want in any form of art.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal.

