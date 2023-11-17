Animal: B Praak finishes recording 'climax song' of Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says it'll make fans 'so emotional'

December is gearing up to be an exciting month with numerous big movie releases, and the highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to kick off the frenzy. Recently, B Praak took to his social media handl to announce the completion of an upcoming climax song of the film raising the anticipation even further.

B Praak announces the completion of Animal’s climax song

Recently, B Praak took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has just finished an upcoming song for the film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. He mentioned that the song is a beautiful “father and son song” written by Jaani and will be played during the climax of the film. He further mentioned that it was one of his “dreams” to do a song for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga and he can’t wait for the song filled by emotions to come out soon.

Sharing his pictures from the studio along with the film’s poster, B Praak wrote, “Completed The Most Beautiful Of Ours In ANIMAL Movie. It Was One Of Our Dream To Do A Song For #ranbirkapoor And @sandeepreddy.vanga The Best And Trust Me This Song Will Make You So Emotional Dard Bhot Zada He Bhardiya Hai. Beautifully Written By one nd only @jaani777 #fatherandson Song Can’t Wait For This Climax Song,” and added a string of emojis to express his excitement.

Check out the post!

About the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and its teaser

The much-awaited teaser for Animal has been unveiled, featuring outstanding performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser provides a sneak peek into a profound father-son relationship, showcasing impressive acting and cinematography. Alongside the impressive trio, Animal boasts a stellar cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva.

Ranbir Kapoor takes on the lead role in the movie, with the narrative revolving around the challenging relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, portrays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna, a popular South Indian actress, plays the female lead, Geethanjali, who is the wife of the main character.

The film is set to be globally released on December 1, 2023.

